17 Super League players were cut from the extended England squad Shaun Wane named earlier this year when it came to locking in his final 24 for this autumn’s Ashes Series.

Back in June, head coach Wane compiled a list of 32 men and invited them all to attend an off-feet session with one another in Greater Manchester.

That 32 was entirely comprised of Super League players, and with only 24 able to be named in total for the Ashes squad which was officially unveiled on Monday afternoon, it’s no big surprise that over half of that initial extended squad have been cut.

Six NRL players have been included in the squad which will face the Kangaroos three times this autumn in the shape of John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders) and Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).

But, perhaps more surprisingly, three Super League stars have also made their way into the final England 24 having been omitted in that initial extended squad back in June.

That trio are Hull KR winger Joe Burgess, St Helens prop Alex Walmsley and Leeds Rhinos utility Kallum Watkins, all of whom will now vie for a spot in Wane’s 17 come October 25 when the first Test at Wembley comes around.

With those nine new faces coming in, and eight players fewer being named overall, 17 Super League players in total have been cut.

The 17 Super League stars axed from England squad including Wigan Warriors quartet

Among the 17 are four Wigan Warriors stars on the back of their defeat to Hull KR in last weekend’s Super League Grand Final.

Neither Luke Thompson or Junior Nsemba have made the final 24, with team-mates Brad O’Neill – who was sin-binned at Old Trafford – and Liam Marshall also omitted having been part of the 32 in June.

Elsewhere, Robins duo James Batchelor and Elliot Minchella miss out despite a terrific campaign at club level which saw them win a historic treble: sealing it at the Theatre of Dreams last Saturday evening.

Warrington Wolves quartet Matty Ashton, Ben Currie, James Harrison and Danny Walker were all cut through a combination of injury, form and alternatives preferred by Wane.

The England boss did though reserve particular praise for hooker Walker when speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, revealing that he – along with some others – will still be around his squad during the Ashes Series despite not officially forming part of the 24.

Leeds captain Ash Handley has missed out alongside Rhinos team-mates Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd and James McDonnell.

St Helens duo George Delaney and Harry Robertson were cut by Wane, with Leigh Leopards prop Robbie Mulhern also not involved.

Here is the list of the 17 Super League players cut in full, listed alphabetically by surname…

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), James Batchelor (Hull KR), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), George Delaney (St Helens), Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors), Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors), Harry Robertson (St Helens), Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)