14 Super League stars charged including Hull FC trio as Leeds Rhinos forward banned

An eye-watering 14 Super League players have received penalty points from the disciplinary panel following Round 7, though Leeds Rhinos forward Mikolaj Oledzki is the only one to have been hit with a ban.

Prop Olędzki was sent to the sin-bin during the Rhinos’ 28-0 win at Salford Red Devils last Thursday night having made contact with the head of an opponent, and has received five penalty points for the offence.

Those points take his overall tally for the year up to six, and under the new guidelines, that’s enough to warrant a one-match ban.

Accordingly, he’ll sit out Leeds’ game against Huddersfield Giants at Headingley on Good Friday, with that game forming part of this weekend’s ‘Rivals Round’.

Rhinos team-mate Keenan Palasia has also received three penalty points on his record for the head contact which led to his sin-bin just 16 seconds into that win at Salford. His total of four penalty points means his next offence will bring a ban.

Elsewhere, among the most notable charges are points for Castleford Tigers duo George Lawler and Alex Mellor as well as Leigh hooker Edwin Ipape after the Leopards’ 20-6 win at The Jungle on Saturday night.

Saturday evening’s clash between Hull FC and Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium also produced four charges from the disciplinary panel.

FC were 28-16 winners at the HJ, but have copped three of those charges in the shape of Cade Cust, Jack Ashworth and Jordan Rapana.

Ashworth was sin-binned during the game for his offence, which was a late hit on the passer.

Warrington’s charge comes for Jordy Crowther, who caught a kicker late during the clash.

This week’s full, and lengthy, list of charges can be seen below…