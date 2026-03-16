St Helens winger Kyle Feldt has been handed a three-match following an incident in their Challenge Cup win over Castleford Tigers – with 14 players charged following the weekend’s fixtures.

Feldt is the only player to land a ban this week after a Grade E Head Contact charge during the Saints’ win at the OneBore Stadium on Saturday evening.

It means he will miss their next three league fixtures including the huge games against reigning champions Hull KR and the Good Friday local derby against Wigan Warriors. Owen Dagnall would likely be a contender to replace Feldt, who has started the season well, on the wing in his place.

Another 13 players have landed charges, including three from Wigan after their victory over Bradford on Friday night. Adam Keighran has again been hit with a charge, a Grade A late contact on passer – the same charge as Warriors winger Liam Marshall.

Prop Ethan Havard has landed a Grade B head contact charge, but nobody from Wigan have landed a ban.

Wakefield’s Jazz Tevaga has been charged with late contact on a passer in the win over Leeds Rhinos. From the same game, Rhinos forward Kallum Watkins has been hit with a Grade B dangerous throw charge.

Super League disciplinary – March 16