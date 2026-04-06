14 Super League players have been charged with offences following Rivals Round – with Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella among those hit with sanctions as Wigan’s Brad O’Neill faces a nervous wait on his future.

Minchella is one of three Rovers players charged following the Good Friday victory over Hull FC, with a Grade B head contact charge hitting the Robins captain after a clash with Sam Lisone in the first half of that a game. He has been given three penalty points, taking his tally to four in the last 12 months: still two points shy of a suspension.

Rovers forward Tom Amone and centre Peta Hiku have also been hit with Grade A charges from the derby, with no Hull FC player receiving a charge.

The game between St Helens and Wigan Warriors has yielded two charges, with Ethan Havard and Shane Wright both being hit by Grade B head contact charges. However, the big story is that Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill has been referred for further investigation after an allegation of spitting was raised by Saints forward Jake Wingfield.

The RFL have requested further information before making a decision on whether O’Neill is charged. If he is, that would likely lead to a serious sanction and a lengthy ban.

Elsewhere, Leigh Leopards have also had three players charged from their defeat at Warrington Wolves – but no players have been hit with a suspension. Prop Joe Ofahengaue is the most serious charge, a Grade C head contact sanction after his tackle on Warrington’s Joe Philbin.

Louis Brogan has been penalised with a Grade A late contact on passer charge, with Matt Davis landing a Grade B dangerous contact sanction.

The one suspension from the weekend has been handed to Toulouse’s Joe Cator, after a Grade D head contact charge which has led to him being given a two-match suspension after the defeat to Catalans Dragons.

Super League charges from Rivals Round