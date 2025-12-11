Salford Red Devils will need to frantically assemble a squad for the 2026 Championship season if they are to make it to the start line next month – assuming a new ownership group is given the playing licence to proceed.

There is no doubting that whomever gets that licence faces a major race against time to pull together a playing squad and a coaching team.

But there are still players on the market who could add real value to that new club. Here’s a look at some of them..

Jack Walker

The most obvious place to start? The one player who was left standing at the Red Devils at the time of their demise. Fullback Walker had insisted as recently as last week he was hoping to remain at Salford but did not know what the future had in store. You would think if they do take to the field in 2026, he will be part of any squad.

Ethan Clark-Wood

Clark-Wood left Leeds Rhinos having made just a solitary appearance last year. If he chooses to remain in England – which is admittedly unclear at this stage – he could well look to Salford as a place to play some regular rugby.

Ashton Golding

It would be a very high-profile capture given how he has only just left a Super League club by mutual consent, but he would be a big statement of intent from the new ownership group, whoever they are – and a real spearhead for the new era at the Red Devils.

Aidan McGowan

The outside back has been let go by Huddersfield Giants and at the time of writing, is yet to secure a new contract elsewhere for 2026. He is another who would be a very handy pickup for the Red Devils as they start afresh.

Jack Darbyshire

Darbyshire’s two-year stint at Leigh Leopards didn’t quite work out as planned, and he was another who finished the season spending some time with Salford. He’s also a free agent as it stands, with no confirmation of a deal for 2026.

Liam Watts

There has been no confirmation on Watts’ plans for 2026 as of yet. The veteran forward had insisted he was keen to play on after being let go by Hull FC – but he is yet to secure a playing contract. He would be a fine addition for a Salford club looking to start again from scratch.

Brad Dwyer

One of plenty more loanees that were at the club in 2025, Dwyer is also off-contract and still a free agent as Christmas approaches. Like Russell, he would be a huge coup in terms of seniority.

Isaac Shaw

Shaw was also with Salford last year, having inked a short-term deal to sign with Paul Rowley’s team for the latter part of the 2025 campaign. He’s still on the hunt for a new contract, and could revive his career with a new-look Red Devils next year.

Cain Robb and Sam Hall

Love Rugby League has already revealed how Robb and Hall are on the market for 2026 and are free to speak to clubs. It is understood that at least one of the duo were being lined up for a switch to the Red Devils for next year before they were ordered into liquidation. If they restart and are playing in the Championship in 2026, don’t be surprised if one of those moves happens.

Nolan Tupaea

The former Warrington junior has currently made just five senior appearances and is without a club after leaving the Wolves at the end of the season. Having spent time with North Wales Crusaders and Halifax Panthers in 2025, Tupaea is in need of a contract: and Salford could be an ideal home.