Hull FC half-back Cade Cust has avoided a suspension for the tackle which saw him sent off during the Good Friday defeat to Hull KR – with Cust among 11 Super League players charged by the Match Review Panel following the Easter fixtures.

Cust became the first player in 2025 to be shown a straight red card, after he caught Arthur Mourgue high during the early exchanges of the contest against the Robins at the MKM Stadium.

It left Hull a man light for over an hour, with fears Cust be immediately suspended with a hefty personal points punishment: but that has not transpired to be the case.

Instead, Cust has received three penalty points and a fine for the incident after being charged with Grade C head contact – meaning he avoids a ban and is available for John Cartwright’s side this weekend. He would have received five points for the charge – but gets a reduction of two due to being sent off in the first half.

Cust’s team-mate Jordan Rapana has been handed two penalty points for two separate incidents in the same game.

There is one suspension arising from this week’s games: Leigh hooker Edwin Ipape. He will miss their next fixture after two charges worth six points: which took him above the threshold for a one-match ban.

A plethora of players were charged with Grade A Late Contact and hit with one-point penalties: St Helens’ Moses Mbye, Wigan’s Liam Farrell, Warrington’s Jordy Crowther and Leeds’ Cooper Jenkins.

Salford’s Olly Partington and Catalans’ Matthieu Laguerre also got the same punishment for incidents in their match on Saturday, too.

Super League charges for Easter fixtures

Cade Cust: Grade C Head Contact – 3 points and fine

Jordan Rapana: Grade A Late Contact: 1 point and fine

Jordan Rapana: Grade A Late Contact: 1 point and fine

Moses Mbye: Grade A Late Contact: 1 point

Liam Farrell: Grade A Late Contact: 1 point

Cooper Jenkins: Grade A Late Contact: 1 point

Jordan Crowther: Grade A Late Contact: 1 point

Edwin Ipape: Grade A Late Contact: 1 point

Edwin Ipape: Grade C Dangerous Contact: 5 points and one-match ban (total 7.5 points)

Harvey Makin: Grade A Head Contact: 1 point

Olly Partington: Grade A Late Contact: 1 point

Fouad Yaha: Grade A Contrary Behaviour: 1 point

Matthieu Laguerre: Grade A Late Contact: 1 point