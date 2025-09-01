September is upon us, which means it’s officially crunch time in Super League and the Championship – and it’s been another monumental weekend at all levels of the professional game.

There have been some major storylines, some decisive results and we’re all geared up for a phenomenal end to 2025 at club level. Here’s everything we’ve learned from the weekend’s action, and everything that’s coming up this week.

And in truth, there really is only one place to start..

Sam Burgess pressure

It’s almost the point of no return for Sam Burgess, you feel. Monday will be a huge day, with chairman Stuart Middleton seeking answers after an embarrassing defeat to Salford on Friday. There is really no other way to describe it for Warrington’s players and coach.

The likelihood of him being sacked now feels unlikely. He is still understood to have support and with one more year left on his contract, a change would still represent a surprise.

But if the defeats keep piling up, the pressure will keep mounting.

Have we slept on Brodie Croft a little?

Perhaps we have. Jake Connor has, perhaps deservedly, claimed all the headlines for Leeds this season with his imperious form but Croft has quietly gone about his business and allowed his half-back partner to cause mayhem on a weekly basis.

Croft’s talent came to the fore emphatically on Saturday as the Rhinos dismantled Hull to keep firmly in the hunt for the top two. It looks like it’s all going to go down to the wire in Round 27..

Is George Williams’ England position wobbling?

Realistically, it’s still highly likely Williams starts in the opening Test of the Ashes in October. But right now, there’s no getting away from the fact his form has been below-par and the likes of Connor and Mikey Lewis are excelling at the right stage of the season.

If you’re looking at form alone, Williams doesn’t start for England if the first Test were tomorrow. There’s three games left for him to step it up – because there will be no play-off campaign for the Warrington man.

How many survive the Castleford rebuild?

Not many on recent showings. Castleford were once again abject, to put it politely, on Thursday evening against Leigh Leopards and few of their existing players are showing they deserve to be part of Ryan Carr’s plans in 2026.

Chris Chester won’t be able to overhaul their whole squad, meaning some will have to stay and be part of the plans. But nobody is putting their hand up right now.

Bevan French means business

And so do Wigan Warriors, all of a sudden. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the competition’s best player has returned and the reigning champions look like, well, potential champions once again.

French was magnificent on Saturday evening as the Warriors hammered Catalans Dragons. Wigan have looked a little lost in attack in recent weeks but right now, they’re back on form: and so is French.

Tristan Sailor must play fullback

Surely. After a couple of inconsistent attacking performances for the Saints, Paul Wellens has a huge dilemma on Friday evening but it looks increasingly obvious that the right decision is putting the man who was instrumental to their mid-season turnaround from fullback back in at that position.

Finding a place for Jack Welsby is another issue, but right now, there’s no doubting Sailor has struggled at half-back and, unsurprisingly, on the wing.

Lachlan Lam’s brilliance

Every team inside the top four has a half-back in scintillating form right now. Lewis at Hull KR, Connor (and Croft!) at Leeds, French at Wigan: and Lam for the Leopards.

He is closing in on 40 assists for 2025 and was sensational on Thursday night as Leigh defeated Castleford with minimal fuss. If Leigh go deep in the play-offs, Lam will have a part to play. Could he yet be in contention for the Man of Steel, too..?

Wakefield should finish 6th now

They should, but it doesn’t mean they will. Their run-in isn’t too daunting, and their huge victory over Huddersfield on Saturday evening has put them in pole position.

It would be a monumental achievement for Daryl Powell’s side to get sixth after just one season back among the elite. They’ve perhaps wobbled a little of late but Saturday showed they’re coming good at exactly the right time.

The big game on Sunday: but not the one you think

Of course, all eyes in Super League shift to Craven Park on Sunday to see if Hull KR can clinch the League Leader’s Shield for the first time. But actually, elsewhere in Yorkshire, there’s another huge game going on too.

That takes place in West Yorkshire at The Shay as Halifax take on Widnes for what could effectively be a shoot-out for a Championship play-off spot. It’s been a compelling season in the second tier and there’s still plenty to play for. It’s a storyline worth tracking!

A shout-out for expansion

Well done to North Wales Crusaders, who were crowned League 1 champions on Sunday afternoon when they defeated Keighley Cougars. They have embarrassed some heartlands sides in the third tier this year, some with ambitions far above what they have actually delivered on the pitch.

Carl Forster is a fine up-and-coming coach and the Crusaders could well have a good crack in the newly-merged Championship and League 1 next year. Expansion doesn’t always work, but sometimes it does: and we’re keen to give it a shout-out when it does.