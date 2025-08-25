With the business end of the rugby league season upon us, there’s some huge stories all across the professional game right now.

From the Super League to Championship and down to League 1, there’s plenty to look back on from the weekend. So let’s do exactly that, shall we?

Here’s everything we learned over the last few days..

Bevan French is Super League’s best player

It was hard not to draw that conclusion on Sunday afternoon when Wigan dismantled Wakefield Trinity, at least.

The Warriors haven’t been great in recent weeks but you always suspected the return of the electrifying French would lift them a couple of gears. That proved to be the case on Sunday, with French underlining why he’s probably the best play in the competition when he’s on his game.

..and Lachie Miller is the most improved

Brad Arthur’s impact at Leeds is clear for all to see but it’s perhaps best evident in the form of one man: Leeds fullback Miller.

Sensational again last Thursday against Hull KR, his turnaround under Arthur from an inconsistent, moments player into one who delivers on a weekly basis has been a joy to watch. Is he a valid Dream Team shout? We’d say so.

Presley Cassell’s legendary comparison

Another Rhinos player that caught the eye on Thursday was young forward Presley Cassell. In two Super League starts, he’s underlined himself as a star of the future and perhaps the present, too.

We wouldn’t want to name the Super League icon in question who we spoke to in the tunnel area at Headingley on Thursday night – but they admitted Cassell had more than a touch of Andy Farrell about him in the way he looked so good at such a young age..

Do Hull KR have an Achilles heel..

..in the shape of Leeds Rhinos? The Robins have lost four games all season but two have been to Leeds, with the Rhinos now holding the upper hand across their three meetings in 2025.

Leeds clearly have a method and a plan to stifle the Robins whenever they play – which wouldn’t be good news for KR if they met in a big play-off game, you suspect.

Leigh’s top two hopes are drifting

That’s despite a win against Salford on Friday. In what is now a four-way race for second, the Leopards are three points behind Wigan Warriors with four games remaining.

That’s a pretty big gap to bridge, and it’ll require Leigh to win their final four and the Warriors to slip up.

Tristan Sailor should play fullback

There’s no doubting that the former Brisbane Broncos star was integral to the Saints’ mid-season turnaround, which continued against Hull FC last weekend to keep them firmly in the hunt for the top two.

But Sailor was much quieter at half-back and while Jack Welsby is now fully fit, you’d think Sailor’s form merits him keeping the shirt he has impressed so much in. Could Paul Wellens roll out his much-discussed two fullback plan, perhaps?

Is Sam Burgess under pressure?

He has to be under an element of pressure now, surely. Warrington’s play-off hopes were realistically over a good few weeks ago but they were emphatically ended in Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon.

That’s not to suggest he should lose his job. But given the disappointment that has lingered through the second half of 2025 in particular, you sense Burgess has to get off to a really good start next season.

Huddersfield could surprise in 2026

If they were to keep all their key players fit. With yet another new half-back pairing on Sunday, the Giants were worthy winners against a pretty hapless Warrington side.

But when the Giants have performed this year under Luke Robinson, they have looked a decent outfit. Get their best side together on a regular basis next year, and there’s hope for cautious optimism at Huddersfield.

Respect to Mark Applegarth

There were a fair few critics of Applegarth’s coaching credentials during his difficult season with Wakefield Trinity in 2023. But anyone with an ounce of understanding about their situation two years ago would know he wasn’t given a fair crack.

However, it now looks increasingly likely that Applegarth will be a Super League coach again in 2026, this time with York Knights. They made it SEVENTEEN straight wins on Friday with a huge triumph in Toulouse to go four points clear at the summit. They’re surely a safe bet for promotion – via either method that will be used.

Will London’s results impact their Super League hopes?

Their courageous defeat to Oldham on Sunday afternoon meant the Broncos will definitely finish the season inside the bottom four of the Championship.

With the Qualifiers likely to go and Championship and League 1 to be merged, it doesn’t mean they’re in danger of relegation: but you wonder how it will impact their promotion hopes. London will push for a place in Super League – but does a ninth-placed finish hinder their chances?