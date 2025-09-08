We’re officially in the business end of the rugby league season and while some clubs are eyeing up a run to Old Trafford, others are starting to think about 2026 and beyond.

Round 25 of the Super League campaign brought with it a plethora of storylines and issues that need dissecting: and that’s exactly what we’re here for.

Here’s everything we learned off the last few days..

Sam Burgess needs a clear-out.. now

There will be no time to waste for the Warrington head coach in 2026. Their chairman, Stuart Middleton, made it abundantly clear last week in his statement that the club will not be carrying any passengers and right now, it’s fair to assume there are a few passengers in that Wire squad.

You would expect some significant turnover off the back of how this season has finished, with even some contracted players making way. Burgess needs a fresh start, and so do Warrington.

Hull will count the cost of the derby

There was plenty of edge and spice to Sunday’s Hull derby – too much, on occasions. But Hull were playing as if their season was already over: and it isn’t. They’ve got so much still riding on the line, and may come to rue a couple of the actions in that game with the disciplinary panel.

To lose any of their key players who were involved in disciplinary flashpoints when there are two huge games to come would be a monumental blow.

Bevan French is Super League’s best player

There can be no debating it. Yes, others have been fantastic this season but on the whole, and in terms of pure talent, French is the standout player in the competition. He reinforced that again on Friday night with a stunning display as Wigan defeated arch rivals St Helens.

His assist for Jai Field’s try was of the highest calibre and every time there is a crucial moment to be delivered in a big game, you can often count on French to come up with it. He is a superstar of our sport.

Leeds are increased Old Trafford favourites

The Rhinos are developing that age-old habit of winning without playing all that well. They did the same again last Thursday, nilling Huddersfield to make it back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in over 50 years.

Furthermore, Leeds only conceded late on in their previous two games to that too, against Hull KR and Castleford. If they can snatch second and get a home semi, the Rhinos become huge favourites to be walking out at Old Trafford. But even now, few would fancy playing them with their season on the line.

Umyla Hanley should be in the England conversation

We know, there’s a lot of players to go at. But if we’re talking about form this season and picking on how players have performed, the Leigh Leopards centre has to be in the discussion.

He was once again brilliant in the Leopards’ win at Warrington on Saturday, and is rapidly developing into one of their most important players. You’d think Shaun Wane has at least had a brief look.

Are Wakefield outsiders for the play-offs again?

If they are, that’s probably just how they like it. Trinity underwhelmed on Friday against Castleford and with Hull having two winnable fixtures at home, and Wakefield welcoming Hull KR to the DIY Kitchens Stadium this Saturday, it looks like it’s advantage Hull FC once again. But this Trinity team have shown you can never write them off.

Salford’s players are putting themselves in the shop window

It was another courageous display on Thursday evening from the Red Devils, who came up short against Catalans but showed immense effort and pride in the club, their team-mates and each other.

It’s highly likely Salford won’t be a Super League club in 2026, meaning these players are effectively auditioning for contracts elsewhere. Some are doing a fine job.

Does it have to be Welsby OR Sailor in 2026?

It’s really starting to look that way, despite what Paul Wellens says about the pair. They are both fullbacks, and only one can play the position, that much is now obvious.

He has tried a multitude of combinations but the Saints haven’t looked anything like the side they did in previous weeks. You wonder if Wellens may have to decide to pick one and stick with it. Who knows what that means for the other, though..

Halifax’s season deserves a mention

Into the Championship, where the play-offs are decided, and it’s now just in what order the six teams who have made it finish. That leads us onto Halifax Panthers, who have been magnificent this year under Kyle Eastmond despite operating on a reduced budget and a threadbare squad.

They’ll be in a much stronger financial position next year thanks to the tough decisions taken this season – and then you’d imagine Eastmond will really be able to get them to kick on. It’s exciting times at Fax.

Can anyone stop York Knights?

But the York train continues and shows little sign of slowing down. That is now 18 wins in a row in all competitions for Mark Applegarth’s side and assuming they don’t slip up at home to Batley on Sunday, the League Leader’s Shield will be theirs.

Are they bound for the Championship title – and for Super League?

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including Hull trio and Wigan star

👉🏻 Were the big refereeing calls from Round 25 including Hull KR and Wigan right?

👉🏻 Super League injury room: Three teams suffer season-ending blows as Leeds sweat on key man

👉🏻 Super League attendance watch: Two sell-outs and two more huge numbers in Round 25 figures