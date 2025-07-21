We’ve had another incredible weekend of rugby league – not just in Super League, but in the Championship and League 1, too.

There were stories everywhere, drama aplenty – and a couple of results that could leave some coaches nervously looking over their shoulders.

Here’s everything we’ve learned from the last few days..

This is more than a Wigan mid-season blip

We’ve seen it over the last couple of years, and the Warriors have traditionally responded in the right way when it matters most. It’s still entirely possible they do so again.

But over the last five or six weeks, Wigan have looked a shadow of the side we have come to expect. Even when they have won games, they have severely underwhelmed – and they could easily have lost five of their last six.

They need the break: and fast.

Finishing bottom could be huge when it comes to IMG

Granted, there’s no automatic relegation for the team who finishes last in Super League but if you drill into the data and examine it further, coming 12th this year may be massive.

The two teams many thought were most at risk of going down, Huddersfield and Salford, are indeed the bottom two. They are losing big ranking points from their performance score of 2022, and every point could be decisive in avoiding finishing outside the top 12.

It’s a story and a theme to really keep an eye on.

Catalans need something new

There have been improvements of late in the last week or two, but Catalans are still lightyears from where they really should be as a club.

Joel Tomkins’ insistence that he wants the job in 2026 is admirable, and he will go on to be a fine coach. But it feels like Tomkins could be better served working an apprenticeship under a new man to hone his own skills further.

Daejarn Asi could be a star with the right support

Castleford Tigers have a big rebuild looming for 2026 but one player whose future you’d assume is safe is Daejarn Asi.

The half-back has so much potential and showed it again on Sunday afternoon in patches against the Wolves. If Castleford can get a good pack to help put Asi in promising positions – and an out-and-out scrum-half to support him – then he could really, really thrive.

St Helens should be grateful for the break

It’s come at a good time for Paul Wellens’ side, who need to use the fortnight between games to try and unlock their attack – which continues to frustrate.

Thankfully, the timing of the break is also opportune because it means Wellens will be able to get the likes of James Bell and Joe Batchelor back. They need bodies, and they need improvements.

Otherwise, the pressure may mount on the Saints head coach again..

Warrington aren’t done: but it won’t be long at this rate

One step forward, two steps back for Sam Burgess’ side. Whether they took Castleford too lightly on Sunday or are simply just not a side capable of making the play-offs this season, we will only know in the coming weeks.

But right now, after Hull and Wakefield both won at the weekend, the Wolves have undone most of their recent good work to fall back in the race for the top six. Can they win two games more than both FC and Trinity with eight to go?

Hull’s unsung hero of 2025..

There are a few, of course. This has been some turnaround but of all the recruits that have come through the door, few have consistently delivered like Zak Hardaker.

His best years may now be behind him, but whether it’s at centre, second row or fullback – where he starred on Saturday – Hardaker simply never lets Hull down.

He’s been a brilliant acquisition for them.

Hull AND Wakefield could yet make the six

It’s been pondered that only one of FC and Trinity at most makes the play-offs this year. But St Helens’ defeat on Thursday drags them slightly back into the mix for the top six, we’d argue.

There’s now just three points between the Saints and Hull, with Wakefield a further point back. If both can string together good runs between now and September, they could easily both force their way in.

And that would be very bad news for the Saints.

Leigh look like Grand Finalists

There’s still a long way to go, of course. But that’s a claim we’re now fully prepared to throw our weight behind after another statement win on Thursday.

Their recruitment has been the best in Super League for a couple of years now, and it’s showing in the results. Adrian Lam’s side will be tough to beat if they manage to secure a home semi-final.

And that prospect looks more likely than ever now.

The best league in the world delivers again

The Championship never fails to throw up drama – and a quick glance at the league table underlines again why it’s the most compelling competition in rugby league.

London are still swinging at the bottom and may fancy catching Widnes – who can bizarrely still make the top six if they win enough games.

At the top, it’s a three-way battle for first place – and that’s before we’ve discussed how congested it is in mid-table as the scramble for the six heats up.

Please, someone – put this league on TV. It deserves it.