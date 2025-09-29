We’ve had another unbelievable weekend of rugby league in both Super League and the Championship – with shocks, campaigns coming to an end and plenty of drama in between.

Here’s everything we’ve learned over the last few days..

Paul Wellens may have saved his job

The signs were all pointing to the St Helens coach being in position in 2026 anyway, but you suspect that in the eyes of the hierarchy at the club, Saturday’s win at Leeds goes a long way to giving him at least one more year in the job.

The squad are clearly playing for Wellens, though it’s difficult to get away from the fact that their attack has mis-fired at crucial stages all season. But reaching the semi-finals might just prove significant in terms of who is leading the Saints in 2026.

St Helens should announce their big news now

..because it’s still possible that Saturday night and the fallout from it will be the high point of their season.

They face an enormous, monumental task on Saturday this week when they travel to Hull KR and the prospect of them being beat is very much on the table. So with barely any signings for next year announced, and no clue on the head coach, this might be the time to pull the trigger on some news when the fans are feeling optimistic.

Can St Helens win at Hull KR?

It’s clearly going to be tough, and they face an enormous challenge at Craven Park on Saturday, which will be rocking to the max.

But the Saints have to try and go about it in a similar way to what they did at Headingley. Bring plenty of physicality, and almost drag the opposition down to their level. Jon Wilkin was on the money on Saturday night when he suggested that a more physical approach represents the Saints’ best chance.

It’s tough, but they know how to win a play-off game now. They should be buoyed by that, if nothing else.

Leigh’s performance deserves more respect

When you saw what was served up by Leeds and St Helens on Saturday night, it should really put more respect on what Leigh were able to do 24 hours earlier.

Granted, they were facing the weakest time in the top six, but the Leopards put on a real clinic and showed why they can’t be written off no matter who they face in the play-offs. Which is handy, because this Saturday really is the toughest test of them all: away at the defending champions.

But they can’t win at Wigan without Lachlan Lam

That’s not to disrespect the rest of the Leopards’ side, but it is hardly groundbreaking to suggest they will find it incredibly tough to win without their most talismanic figure in their ranks.

In effect, although they don’t play Friday, Leigh’s chances are determined by the close of play today (Monday). If Lam avoids a charge, it’s all systems go to the Brick on the weekend – and they will really fancy it.

But without him.. Wigan become even stronger favourites than they already are.

Who has benefitted from the week off?

There’s a strong argument to say it will be Hull KR, and not Wigan. The Robins looked like they really needed a rest after stumbling towards the League Leaders’ Shield while you suspect the Warriors would have been happy to keep playing given how their form has been improving with the business end upon us.

But all things being equal, both have had a week off to recharge and it would still be a shock if we didn’t have a Hull KR-Wigan Grand Final again. But St Helens showed on Saturday that nothing can be completely discounted.

Jake Connor’s England chance may have gone

Shaun Wane has made no secret of how he’ll be watching the play-offs closely and looking to see his England hopefuls producing their strongest displays of the season.

With that in mind, it may now be a real outside chance for Jake Connor to make England’s final 24 for the Ashes. He has been superb for most of this year but wasn’t quite at the same heights on Saturday when it really mattered most. With Mikey Lewis, Harry Smith and George Williams ahead of him for various reasons, it’ll be tough from here.

But should Harry Robertson be in the mix?

Shane Wright may have scored the all-important try on Saturday but it was made by one man: who continues to emerge as a star of not only the future, but the present too.

The centre competition is very tough for the England squad, with players on both sides of the world pushing to be involved. But at some stage, you suspect Wane will pull the trigger on Harry Robertson and bring him into the fray. Could it be this year?

Should we have expected more from Bradford?

It was a disappointing end to the 2025 season for the Bulls, who recruited heavily – and impressively – and made a lot of noise about their chances in the Championship. Ultimately, they have ended without a trophy and with an underwhelming exit in the play-offs.

The Bulls have fallen short against their main rivals too often in 2025 and while we still don’t know if they will be in Super League in 2026, the early signs are they’ll have to strengthen heavily again should they wish to compete in the top flight.

Get to York on Sunday if you can

The Championship’s top two do battle with more than just a trophy on the line. There’s IMG points too for being crowned winners of the play-offs, and that could prove to be significant when it really matters.

But above all else, it will just be a wonderful occasion as York and Toulouse square off. Hopefully the Knights make ticket prices attractive and two sides who have a lot to offer the game can be showcased to as many people as possible.