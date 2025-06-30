What a weekend it’s been in Super League and the Championship – with storylines everywhere you look across both leagues.

Whether it’s on the field or off it, there’s lots happening ahead of another busy week in the world of rugby league.

Here’s everything we learned over the last few days..

Kallum Watkins for England

If we’re talking about picking on form, and picking players with utility value for an overall squad then right now, Watkins ticks both boxes.

Sensational again on Friday against Leigh, he has proven to be one of the best mid-season pick-ups in a long time. Is Shaun Wane watching?

Leeds could make the top two

There’s a real test of the Rhinos’ title credentials coming this weekend when they travel to Hull KR but whenever you watch Brad Arthur’s side, they look like a team who could really cause issues for one of the top two in a one-off game.

But could Leeds yet gatecrash that part of the table themselves? With Wigan stuttering, the door is ajar for the Rhinos. And second place means so much in terms of the play-offs.. don’t rule them out.

Are St Helens actually good?

The league table suggests yes, as do recent results. But they have to be massively tempered by the fact at least two of those results have been against weak opposition.

On Sunday, they were again much too strong for Salford. But we’ll find out just what they’re made of in the coming weeks as their fixture list toughens up.

The Bevan French blow could steady Wigan

Hear us out. For the last few weeks French has either been playing not fully fit, or been in and out of the side. There’s now clarity on that front at long last.

It’s obviously not good news that French is missing for eight weeks. But it means Wigan don’t have to gamble on his fitness and, more crucially, they can go with Jack Farrimond and Harry Smith for a prolonged period. The more they play together, the better they will be.

With a clear direction in their spine now, expect the Warriors to improve.

Don’t rule Wakefield out in a one-off game

Granted, they were beaten – and well-beaten in the end – at Hull KR on Friday night. But as Daryl Powell pointed out, that was a Trinity side without SEVEN frontline middles. Take that out of any team and see how they cope.

If they can keep Jake Trueman fit and get their pack leaders pack, Wakefield in the top six would be a menacing prospect for many. You wouldn’t want to face them in a winner-takes-all tie.

Joel Tomkins makes a case

At last, you could argue. It’s been long overdue but having bashed the Dragons perpetually for a number of weeks, it’s only fair we tip our hat to them.

They were facing a Huddersfield side buoyed by confidence, and the Dragons were without a whole heap of players. But they showed real courage and fight to win, and win well. It was a performance and a result that strengthened Tomkins’ case for the job full-time.

All of this just 24 hours after speculation broke of Paul McGregor’s reported interest in the role, too.

Salford’s players deserve better

It’s an absolute disgrace that Salford’s players have been failed on so many levels this year. By their owners, by a lack of proper support from the game and in general.. the list goes on.

That they are turning up and putting in a fight every single week should never be forgotten. They may well finish bottom – and they may well drop out of Super League via the IMG gradings.

But history should remember the endeavour and attitude they have shown when it would have been easier to walk away.

George Williams shows why he’s wanted

In the week news broke that George Williams is heading back to the NRL in 2026, he showed exactly why he’s still wanted from clubs Down Under.

Williams was wonderful for Warrington on Saturday afternoon. An all-round measured and brilliant display that showed why he’s the captain of England, and why he’s one of the best players in Super League.

Expect this story to move quickly now, by the way.

Stop the stoppages

If we’re now at a stage where captain’s challenges and video refereeing decisions are being shown up as deeply subjective and open to scrutiny, we have an issue.

The lengthy delays are palatable if the right decisions are being reached. But Phil Bentham’s admission that there was a ‘clear error’ on Saturday evening will have done little to instil confidence in the prospect of Super League games speeding up.

There has to be a point reached where these calls take a much simpler and cleaner process to reach a conclusion. Otherwise, people will stop watching.

York can win the Championship

In fact, so can a few teams in what is arguably the most wide open competition we’ve seen in years.

The Knights were the big winners on the weekend as the long-time top two of Toulouse and Bradford both lost. York are now nestled in between that pair and sit second.

But Barrow, who defeated the Bulls, aren’t far back – and nor are Oldham, who won again on Sunday. The play-offs promises to be unmissable.