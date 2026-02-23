It’s been another thrilling weekend of action in Super League and the Championship and though the domestic season may only be a few weeks old, there are stories developing everywhere already.

Bradford are already adding value to Super League

The jury was rightly and deservedly out given the club’s recent history. That simply can’t be argued.

But what also can’t be argued is how well the Bulls have settled into Super League not just on the field, but off it too. Practically 10,000 fans at Odsal on Friday night, all of them home fans owing to the opposition, watched Kurt Haggerty’s side pick up an eye-catching win over Catalans.

Super League doesn’t need Bradford. It needs a strong, thriving Bradford. The early signs are that’s what we’re getting.

Wigan look ominous

Yes, it’s only two games in. But Wigan have looked pretty good so far in tricky games away at Castleford and at home to Hull. In the latter of those two contests, they were clearly superior in all aspects without really getting out of second gear.

It’s the sign of a good team who can pick up comprehensive wins without being anywhere near their best. Of all the top teams with title aspirations so far, it feels like Wigan have sent the strongest message out.

George Flanagan is heading for the very top

Sooner than you might think, too, if his incredible development continues at this rate. There is an argument to say his error in the closing stages against Wakefield Trinity was decisive, but there’s an even stronger argument that it was Flanagan’s brilliance which made a comeback even remotely possible.

There are clubs already watching Flanagan from afar and interest in him will continue to rise as the season goes on. He is a supreme talent, and you would assume Huddersfield will build any success around him in 2026.

Early pressure on one man..

..Castleford coach Ryan Carr. That’s not to suggest anything silly at this stage, but there’s no doubting it hasn’t quite gone to plan on multiple fronts so far for the new era at the Tigers.

They were poor in their defeat to Toulouse on Saturday night and while they may get a couple of key figures back this Friday, it’s safe to say there’s already a bit of pressure on Castleford to deliver a performance.

The first big game of the year looms

Which brings us to that aforementioned West Yorkshire derby between Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants. It is the first big game that feels as though it has any level of pressure on it.

Of course, nothing too season-defining will happen no matter what the result but you feel for the losers, the narrative surrounding their start, having lost three from three, will be intriguing. If it’s Castleford who lose, things will get really interesting.

Harry Robertson has to be St Helens’ fullback

With no disrespect intended to centres across the rugby league world, we’re talking about a player here who is simply too talented to not be a part of a top-end spine every single week.

That chance may well have presented itself now too with injuries mounting at St Helens. This feels like the time to pull the trigger on Robertson at one, and see what he can do on a weekly basis. The chances are he’ll massively improve Paul Rowley’s side.

Wakefield need to sharpen up quickly

They’re up and running, but there’s a menacing run of fixtures coming up on the horizon that will require Wakefield to get up to speed very, very quickly.

They did some nice things in patches on Sunday against Huddersfield but it was far from vintage Trinity. Their next four are Warrington, Hull, Leeds and Leigh. If they’re off in that quartet of fixtures, it could end up being a tricky start.

How far can Toulouse go?

We’ll probably find out a bit more this weekend when they take on another side that have caught the eye since promotion, Bradford Bulls.

It took Sylvain Houles’ side 12 rounds to win two games in 2022, a figure they have already matched this time around. Should they claim a third at Odsal on Sunday, are we talking about a side with genuine play-off aspirations?

Maika Sivo is going to be fun

It’s taken a year later than planned thanks to that horrific injury, but the Leeds Rhinos winger started his Super League career in some style on Friday night, with two tries against York Knights.

There is absolutely no doubting his pedigree and his talent, though there might have been questions about how he would cope after such a long-term injury. Those doubts have been silenced pretty emphatically, and Sivo will take centre stage this weekend in Las Vegas as the Rhinos face Hull KR.

Championing Midlands Hurricanes

All the talk around expansion at the minute is positive given the impact York Knights and Toulouse have made since being promoted to Super League. But there’s another great expansion story in the Championship too: Midlands Hurricanes.

They’re three wins from four to start the season and there’s every reason to suggest they’ll be in and around the play-off picture in the Championship in 2026. With London Broncos top too, expansionists can look at the second tier table and smile that two non-heartlands projects are inside the top four.

The last word

It can only go to one team: the newly-crowned champions of the world, who capped off their remarkable rise to the top of the sport by stunning Brisbane Broncos.

They have another incredible high to experience this weekend too when they take on Leeds in Las Vegas – before returning to the rough and tumble of Super League week to week. But they deserve their moment in the spotlight this weekend: as they head Stateside with the title of the world’s best side.