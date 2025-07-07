11 Conclusions: Coaching changes, Hull FC pressure, Super League’s best hooker…

There have been seismic results all across the professional game this weekend – from the Super League title race all the way down to the League 1 promotion tussle.

And we’ve learned a lot. Believe us.

After what feels like the most significant weekend of the campaign thus far, especially at the top end of Super League, here are all the things we’ve picked up on..

Leeds are favourites for 2nd: for now

It’s going to change a heck of a lot over the coming weeks. Perhaps even in the coming days with another blockbuster round on the way! But Leeds Rhinos showed on Sunday emphatically how they are in the title picture.

Furthermore, they may well be the favourites for second now with momentum behind them..

A four-horse title race…

Perhaps inconceivable given the dominance of Hull KR – but there’s at least four teams now believing they can walk out at Old Trafford in October.

Rovers, Wigan, Leeds and Leigh will all fancy their chances after the weekend’s fixtures – and that unpredictability is exactly what we want.

The weekend’s results may leave some people doubting Wigan – but they have shown historically they can respond to setbacks.

Edwin Ipape is Super League’s best hooker

A bold claim, perhaps. There are a lot of good number nines around without question but Ipape is undisputedly the most influential for his team.

When he plays well, Leigh often win. When he doesn’t, they’re vulnerable. He was sensational on Friday against the defending champions.

What is St Helens’ ceiling?

It’s hard to know – but that character-building win at Hull FC suggests it’s a fraction higher than many of us thought.

Their wins over Salford have perhaps propelled them into a false position somewhat in the eyes of their critics but they now sit fifth: and on merit.

Can they take the next step? That remains to be seen.

Catalans need more than a new head coach

Joel Tomkins will likely not be coaching Catalans in 2026 given results and performances – but that wouldn’t solve all their issues.

There is a huge player overhaul looming on the horizon with a serious amount of deadwood needing to be removed from Catalans’ squad. Only then will they be able to take a firm step forward because at present, this is a club treading on water.

Are Hull FC under pressure?

From where they came from in 2024, it’s still a hugely successful season for the Black and Whites as it stands.

But in recent weeks, they’ve slipped. That much is obvious. Injuries certainly haven’t helped but John Cartwright’s side were below-par again on Saturday as their wait for a home win goes on.

Is the pressure mounting?

Will we see another coaching dismissal in 2025?

There are a couple of clubs who are threatening to limp through to the end of the season – and not just in Super League.

Steve McNamara remains the highest-profile casualty across the divisions thus far but at the lower end of the Championship in particular, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another coach leave.

London are starting to stir into life again

Whether it will come too late for them to escape the Super 8s, but London and Mike Eccles are showing that they will have enough to be in the Championship in 2026 no matter what.

They were winners on Saturday against Halifax Panthers and in recent weeks, the Broncos have certainly improved following a mid-season recruitment burst.

It’s great to see the Broncos on the up.

Expansion works

A glance at the League 1 table suggests that. North Wales are top with 10 wins from 11, and going great guns. Just below them: Midlands Hurricanes, who were winners again on Sunday.

They’re now ahead of several established and more fancied heartlands clubs. The duo are certainly doing well to prompt a debate on which clubs could be cut should the game ever decide to lower the number of professional teams.

Mark Applegarth deserves credit

It was a difficult baptism of fire into head coaching for Mark Applegarth at Wakefield Trinity: but he is proving what many initially suspected about him at York – that he’s a coach with bags of promise.

York have now won ten games in a row and are still second in the Championship. Applegarth is one of the game’s good guys and with the ambition the Knights are showing, it’s entirely possible he could be a Super League coach again in the future.

Perhaps with York, too..