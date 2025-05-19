It’s been another blockbuster weekend of action – with some huge stories and huge moments across the past few days.

In Super League, Hull KR march on at a seriously impressive pace – as the reigning champions begin to sink back into a groove, too.

At the bottom, there’s more woe for Warrington Wolves – with Featherstone and York booking their spots at Wembley in the 1895 Cup final, too.

Here’s everything we learned this weekend..

Steve McNamara is under huge pressure

It was all about a battle of the under-pressure coaches on Thursday evening – and there was only one winner from a very early stage in proceedings.

That has left Catalans not only drifting from the race to make the Super League play-offs, but with their coach under huge pressure. With some menacing fixtures to come in the next few weeks, are the odds shortening on Steve McNamara becoming the first coach to leave?

Paul Wellens is safe – and he now has answers

Defeat would have seemed unthinkable for Paul Wellens and St Helens on Thursday night, something which ultimately never looked like materialising.

But the reality is that Wellens will be coaching St Helens for the foreseeable at least. He has never really been considered under pressure internally at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

And he now knows what his best spine is moving forwards, too. George Whitby is central to it.

Leigh will last the distance in 2025

There were contrasting fortunes for the two teams who were beaten in last weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-finals. Yes, they both lost – but in very different ways.

Warrington were pretty much embarrassed at Wakefield on Sunday afternoon but Leigh didn’t disgrace themselves at all against Wigan. They remain third, and they look like a side who’ll make the top four and be right in the mix for Old Trafford.

Kallum Watkins could be buy of the season

There are a few contenders, of course. But Watkins has settled back into life at AMT Headingley absolutely flawlessly – underlined by another wonderful display on Friday night.

His two stints at loose-forward were very impressive as the Rhinos defeated Hull FC.

Leeds have a real unsung hero

And it’s assistant coach Jamie Langley. Brad Arthur has obviously made huge changes to the culture at the Rhinos, but the work of his assistant deserves a special mention.

Langley heads up the defensive side of things at Leeds and if we’re being honest, that’s the one place they look to have seriously improved.

Wakefield look good odds to make the top six

Daryl Powell’s side have returned to Super League in some style, and as the midway point of the season approaches, Trinity are nestled neatly in the play-off places.

With the sides below them struggling for form, there’s a real chance for Wakefield to open up a buffer: starting with Sunday’s home clash with beleaguered Salford.

Wembley could be a big distraction for Warrington

Now to be clear, it’s a wonderful distraction to have! But the Wolves are losing ground on the top six as the weeks pass by and with another three still to go before Wembley, they might start to nervously look at the league table.

With Hull KR their opponents on Friday, the Wolves are heavy favourites to lose again. How much ground will they lose on the top six before they walk out for the Challenge Cup final?

Can anyone stop Hull KR?

Even when they’re not at their best, they’re still far too good for most teams. That was evident on Saturday evening as the Rovers, only leading 4-0 midway through the second half, sauntered to victory over Huddersfield Giants.

10 wins from 11 – a best start for over 45 years. That first trophy since 1985 is surely imminent.. isn’t it?

Wembley narratives in the 1895 Cup

Whoever got through to Wembley for the final of the 1895 Cup, there would have been some great stories to tell. But with Featherstone v York, we do have some crackers.

A traditional league town against a vibrant, ambitious city. A clash in styles to say the least. But then throw in the fact Mark Applegarth’s two assistants at the start of the season are now heading things up at Fev.. and we have some stories to tell!