11 conclusions: Coaches under pressure, Connor for England, Hull’s unsung hero…

After a hectic start to the new rugby league season, the sport heads south this weekend to Wembley for Challenge Cup finals day: and there is plenty to play for.

But there’s also plenty to reflect upon from the weekend’s action at all levels of the sport.

Ahead of the biggest week of 2025 thus far, here’s everything we learned from the last few days..

The pressure is still on Paul Wellens

Make no mistake about it. Wins over Catalans and Huddersfield may have slightly papered over the cracks, but St Helens still have big issues that need fixing up.

Wellens is safe – Mike Rush made it abundantly clear recently. But that doesn’t mean the pressure will lift off his shoulders and when the season resumes after Wembley and things really spice up, the Saints will have to markedly improve to really challenge.

Jake Connor for England?

You may laugh. You may scorn. But is Jake Connor doing enough to show he can be at least a part of Shaun Wane’s thinking going into the Ashes?

Nobody is suggesting he should start against the Aussies (yet). But Connor has been a revelation for Leeds at half-back this season, and he was again on Saturday before having to move to fullback.

He’s not the only one making a case either.

..and what about Lewis Martin?

It might come too soon. But there is a vacancy on the wing with Matty Ashton out and a few players are making a credible case. One of those is Hull’s Lewis Martin.

He’s still incredibly raw but the form he’s producing on a regular basis is becoming increasingly hard to ignore. Magnificent yet again on Saturday as Hull won in Catalans, Martin is one of the standout English wingers right now.

Kallum Watkins: signing of the season

There’s been a few contenders – and if Marc Sneyd does what Marc Sneyd does at Wembley this weekend once again, we may rethink it. But for now, we’re willing to call it.

Watkins’ return to Leeds has been a masterstroke, as evidenced on Saturday against Wakefield Trinity. He’s still at the very top of his game, no matter where he’s asked to play.

Leigh need Gareth O’Brien back

It was a win for Leigh on Thursday but it’s becoming increasingly obvious that they are missing the measure and composure O’Brien provides.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t look to be an imminent return on the cards for a player who has struggled with head knocks. But Leigh just aren’t quite as good when O’Brien isn’t on the field: it’s no wonder they want to keep him if they can.

Hull FC’s unsung hero

..it may well be Zak Hardaker right now. It’s fair to say there were eyebrows raised in some quarters when Hull signed him – but he’s already proven to be an astute acquisition.

Whether it’s centre or back row, he’s delivering on a weekly basis.

Hull KR’s gamble paid off

It was definitely a risk for Rovers to go into their final game before Wembley with practically their entire full-strength side out on the field.

But Willie Peters’ side not only came through that relatively unscathed barring the odd niggle, they did so maintaining their superb momentum. Can Warrington stop them?

Wigan continue to sneak along under the radar

All the talk at the minute is about Hull KR – which will only intensify further this weekend if they lift the Challenge Cup aloft at Wembley.

And of course, Wigan were largely expected to win at Salford with minimal fuss on Friday. But they’re doing so in a fashion that suggests they will be well-placed to click through the gears as the business end of the season approaches.

Rovers may well be the best team in England right now: but Wigan are still the favourites to win at Old Trafford.

The best Championship in years?

Does the Championship ever fail to deliver? Rarely – but even by recent standards, this is shaping up to be one heck of a year.

There is no real standout team, with the top five split by just two wins. Toulouse and Bradford are setting the pace but Oldham, York and Halifax are handily placed at halfway. Predict the top six – and the play-offs – at your peril.

The 1895 Cup final will be blockbuster

And with that in mind, both York and Featherstone head south to Wembley in imperious form. Rovers won at Barrow on Sunday while York dismantled Sheffield.

It’s set fair for an absolute cracker – and a game few would be able to confidently predict on Saturday evening.

Expansion works: just look at League 1

There’s always a lot of focus on whether or not expansion has a place in the game – but a glance at the top end of the third tier illustrates that it does have its place.

North Wales Crusaders sit top of League 1 with Midlands in second, after both defeated established heartlands teams Swinton and Rochdale.

If one of them can get up, it’ll be a great story.

