It’s been another seismic weekend of action across all three professional leagues in the world of rugby league.

From Leigh Leopards emerging as Super League title contenders among the elite all the way down to another eye-catching performance in League One, there’s a lot to discuss.

So let’s do exactly that, shall we? Here’s everything we learned over the last few days..

Castleford need a coach now

Or at least as soon as is feasibly possible. Their latest embarrassing defeat on Sunday at the hands of Salford showed that there are a number of players within their squad who will be moved on at the end of this season.

It’s not to say Chris Chester can’t be trusted to do that. But you would consider the best course of action would be for a coach to get here before the end of the season to take a look first-hand.

Because there is major surgery ahead in this squad in the off-season.

Salford may not finish bottom

They may yet get to 10th, judging on how impressive they were on Sunday. And while that doesn’t seem like much given how they finished fourth last year, it is a remarkable thing to ponder given what the club have gone through in 2025.

There’s no wonder Paul Rowley’s stock is held so high. He has kept Salford together and in the last couple of weeks, they’ve looked much more capable of getting results.

St Helens’ improvement is down to one thing

Defence.

Of course, it’s easy to say that after a 6-0 win on Friday night but have a look at the remarkable improvement they’ve made in recent weeks. They often now don’t concede more than two tries a match.

That’s in no small part down to the work of assistant coach Eamon O’Carroll.

Leigh are title contenders

How can they not be? Back-to-back wins over the two clear favourites for Old Trafford suggests that Adrian Lam’s side are now right in the mix.

Should they manage to grab a home semi-final, there aren’t many – if any – who would fancy a night under the lights with a packed-out Leigh Sports Village roaring the Leopards on.

Lachlan Lam has gone under the radar

Until now, anyway. There’s often a perception that Lam isn’t quite among the very best halves in the Super League but there can be no doubting how influential he is to Leigh.

The most creative player in the competition in terms of assists by some distance, Lam was utterly sensational again on Saturday. While others wilt in the big games, Lam seems to come alive in them.

That can only benefit Leigh when it matters.

Hull KR have a slight issue

Only a slight one, granted, going into this weekend’s game against Catalans. The loss of Mikey Lewis clearly derailed them against Leigh and while Lewis is back this week, they’ll now be without another influential figure.

Jez Litten will be missing after failing a HIA – can Rovers show that they can readjust and reshuffle their spine sufficiently with another key man missing?

Leeds need more from one man in particular

Brodie Croft. When Jake Connor has an off night – which he did on Friday by his recent high standards, you look to Connor’s half-back partner to step up.

It was a difficult night for Croft too on Friday, unable to get the Rhinos over the line for even a solitary point. That half-back pairing will continue to come under the focus as the end of the season approaches: does it have enough to get the Rhinos into a major final?

York for Super League?

Right now, the Knights are a club heading only one way: upwards. Whether that’s enough to get the nod for Super League at the end of the year remains to be seen: we may find out later this week just what is required to make the cut in 2026.

But Mark Applegarth’s side are now top of the Championship after having Bradford’s number again. Applegarth’s stock continues to rise: as too does York’s.

North Wales show expansion can work

The Crusaders are comfortably the best team in the third-tier, evidenced by another statement win on Sunday against Dewsbury Rams.

Carl Forster is emerging as a mighty fine coach with real promise – and for all the talk of cutting expansion, the cold, hard facts are that the Crusaders are sat above a number of established teams who would likely get rid of them if they had the chance.

They will quietly fancy becoming a Championship team in 2026.